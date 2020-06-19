Sentient Coin Market Capitalization Tops $388,694.05 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $388,694.05 and approximately $7,438.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00754013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.02383731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00236767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00165680 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.