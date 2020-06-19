Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Decreases By 33.9%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 706,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.80.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DMAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
