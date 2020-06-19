Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Decreases By 33.9%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. 706,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.80.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,311,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

