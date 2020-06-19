Short Interest in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expands By 35.8%

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,990,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,767,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379,278. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

