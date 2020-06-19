Short Interest in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Drops By 37.8%

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 196,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,135. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.20. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 766.98% and a negative return on equity of 83.42%. Equities analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

