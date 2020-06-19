Short Interest in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Expands By 36.1%

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,482. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $122.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 2,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Also, Director Marc D. Grossman acquired 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $37,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $149,341 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 445,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 86,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 29,365 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

ESQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

