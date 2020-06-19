Short Interest in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expands By 32.4%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EYEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,193. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

