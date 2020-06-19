Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Expands By 19.8%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 976,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

