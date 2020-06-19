Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SBGI traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 2,180,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 31,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

