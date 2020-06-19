Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $6.75

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SIRI. Barclays cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.90 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.97.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.98. 22,020,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,198,596. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

