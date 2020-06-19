Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.23-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.48. Sonic Automotive also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.33 EPS.

SAH opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.69. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

In related news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

