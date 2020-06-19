Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.19.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $373.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.06. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.