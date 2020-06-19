Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.06.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.69. 19,568,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,818,767. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 538.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.