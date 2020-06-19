SSE (LON:SSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

SSE (LON:SSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 83.60 ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 82.50 ($1.05) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SSE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,387.50 ($17.66). 7,520,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,244.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.54. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,703 ($21.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,510 ($19.22) to GBX 1,790 ($22.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,390 ($17.69) to GBX 1,370 ($17.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,500 ($19.09) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.00) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,377.92 ($17.54).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

