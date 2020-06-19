Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.94.

SWK stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. 2,347,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,541. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,150,000 after acquiring an additional 77,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after acquiring an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after acquiring an additional 333,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

