Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,768,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Starbucks worth $197,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 777,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775,062. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.72.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.