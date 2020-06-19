Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,870,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 447,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2,235.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,276,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775,062. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Argus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

