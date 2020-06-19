Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $18.83. 239,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

