Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Stryker were worth $58,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $190.10. 48,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,906. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.42 and a 200-day moving average of $193.81. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.