T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TROW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $128.61. The company had a trading volume of 133,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.