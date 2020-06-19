TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,624.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $729,803.89 and approximately $20,624.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,931,201 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

