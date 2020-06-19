Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.01. Teligent shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 34,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.50). Teligent had a negative net margin of 71.80% and a negative return on equity of 682.10%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teligent stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 303.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Teligent worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

