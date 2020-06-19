Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Textron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,978. Textron has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 218.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Textron by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,286.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

