Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and traded as low as $2.52. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 38,210 shares.

TH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Theratechnologies from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.29.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

