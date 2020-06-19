Third Point LLC Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Third Point LLC trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,207,000 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 6.0% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.46% of United Technologies worth $377,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $21,838,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 6,429,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

