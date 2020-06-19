Third Point LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,893,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.1% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 825.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.70 and a 200 day moving average of $493.24. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $549.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.