Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thor Industries manufactures a wide range of recreational vehicles (RVs) at various manufacturing facilities located in Indiana and Ohio and sold through independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada. “

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.60. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 43.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.