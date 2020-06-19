Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$23,000.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,384,800 shares in the company, valued at C$3,185,040.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 6,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,250.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 1,700 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 8,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$17,640.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 1,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$3,280.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$7,140.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$9,280.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$2.27. 80,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.89. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.00 million. Research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.