Townsquare Media’s (TSQ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,795. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

