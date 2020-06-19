TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Buys 167,248 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 6.2% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $270,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,760,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.48. 138,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

