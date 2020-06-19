TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,706 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 543,580 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.4% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Autodesk worth $60,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,769. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $243.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

