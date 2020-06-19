Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Trex by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $119.15. 951,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.71.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

