Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is Old North State Trust LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1,763.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,004 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 308,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

