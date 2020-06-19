Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 13,356,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620,244. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after buying an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,127,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

