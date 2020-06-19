TrustVerse (TRV) Price Up 10.3% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market cap of $13.13 million and $441,060.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.37 or 0.05560150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002353 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012633 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004429 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

