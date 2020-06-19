Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Tyson Foods worth $355,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

