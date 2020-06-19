Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927,109 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.31% of Uber Technologies worth $150,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,295,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,218 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,923.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $4,297,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,560,000 shares of company stock worth $44,638,100. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,972,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion and a PE ratio of -4.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.