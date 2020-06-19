Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. 58,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,270. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.