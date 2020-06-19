Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after acquiring an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.85. 6,757,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,506. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

