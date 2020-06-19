UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,166,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $280.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

