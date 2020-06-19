Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

UONE stock traded up $13.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,780,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,912. Urban One has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a P/E ratio of -96.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $105.85 million during the quarter.

In other Urban One news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $2,993,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,943,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,085 in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

