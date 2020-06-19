Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.25.

VLO traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,418,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,476. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

