ValuEngine Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBC. Bank of America downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.00. 286,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,489. HSBC has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

