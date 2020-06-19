ValuEngine Upgrades Verso (NYSE:VRS) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BWS Financial downgraded Verso from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Verso alerts:

VRS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 8,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,326. Verso has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verso will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

In other news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $250,936.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Verso by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.