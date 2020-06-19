Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

VOX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.35. 173,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,059. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

