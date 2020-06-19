Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,715,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,894,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 398.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $120.19. The company had a trading volume of 60,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,776. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

