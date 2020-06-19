Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 147.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $164.88. 24,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

