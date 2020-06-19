Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 147.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,002 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 192,701 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.96. 892,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

