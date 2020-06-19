VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.02

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and traded as low as $9.65. VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 24,386,100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,551,000.

