Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.14

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.25. Virtus Health shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 339,634 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$3.15 and its 200 day moving average is A$3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.55.

Virtus Health Company Profile (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

