Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.20. 10,597,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.70.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

